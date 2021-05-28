TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Skeleton found in marsh belongs to Mastic Beach woman missing since 2014

Suffolk County police investigate the area where the

Suffolk County police investigate the area where the remains were discovered in Mastic Beach on May 2. Credit: John Walthers

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Suffolk County police said Friday a human skeleton found in a marsh in Mastic Beach earlier this month belongs to a woman who was missing since 2014.

Lisa Westford, 58, of Mastic Beach was identified by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner using DNA, authorities said.

On May 2, officers from the Seventh Precinct responded to a 911 call "saying a body had been found by a cleaning crew near Washington Drive in Mastic Beach around 1:35 p.m.," police said.

The cause of death remains under investigation, police said.

