Six people were arrested Saturday night at a Copiague bar, which was then condemned and closed due to other violations, Suffolk County police said.

Babylon Town officials issued 15 building, fire and code violations to the owner of the Signal 8 Saloon at 80-F Montauk Hwy., before closing and condemning the establishment during a State Liquor Authority inspection conducted by police and town agencies, police said in a news release.

Police charged patron Rolando Guzman II, 38, of Copiague, with possession of cocaine with the intent to sell and possession of a loaded firearm, both felonies, and misdemeanor possession of brass knuckles.

Bartender Lisa Palmgren, 48, of West Islip, was charged with two misdemeanor counts under state alcohol and beverage laws for allegedly permitting the establishment to become disorderly and selling to a visibly intoxicated person.

Patron Ginna Amendola, 31, of Bethpage, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a gravity knife.

Bar patrons Martin Bassett, 48, and Rodger McGrady, 54, both of Copiague, and Jeff Gottlieb, 29, of Massapequa, were charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

The six will be arraigned at a later date, the news release said.