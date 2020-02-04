Seminars aim to 'demystify' how to bid on government contracts

Babylon Town is teaming up with the federal government and Farmingdale State College to host a series of small business seminars that aim to be a model for other municipalities.

Starting later this month the town will begin a free three-seminar series co-sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Farmingdale State College Small Business Development Center. Town councilman and Small Business Committee chairman Anthony Manetta said he hopes the seminars help “simplify and demystify” the process of bidding on government contracts.

“For a small business owner, to be a government contractor might be a very daunting task but if you have a little bit of guidance and a road map laid out for you, it’s something that can be very beneficial to the business’ bottom line,” he said.

Similarly, he said, business owners and entrepreneurs might not know where to start when it comes to getting certifications or finding capital.

Manetta said educating business owners on government contracts also can “prospectively lower the cost of government doing business because the more qualified government bidders you have, it’s just natural that the price for services and goods should go down.”

The seminars are: “How to become a government contractor, a step-by-step guide on how to get your business ready to bid” on Feb. 26; “How to get New York State Minority Woman-owned Business Enterprise certification and how it connects to government bids” on April 16; and “Access to capital through various loan programs” on June 10. Each session runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will be held at Old Town Hall, 47 W. Main St., Babylon.

Rob Piechota, Long Island branch office manager for the U.S. Small Business Administration, said the seminars were designed based on “what was being asked for” in the business community. He said the hope is that the seminars become annual events in other municipalities.

“Long Island is one of the most vibrant small business areas in the country,” he said. “This model, if it catches on like I predict it will, is going to be duplicated elsewhere around Nassau and Suffolk counties.”

To sign up for the sessions, go to babylonseminars.eventbrite.com