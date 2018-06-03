East Hampton Town Police have identified four people who had been aboard a small plane that crashed off Amagansett Saturday, including a well-known builder and his wife.

The four are: East End builder Bernard Krupinski, 70; Bonnie Krupinski, 70; William Maerov, 22 -- all of East Hampton -- and the pilot, Jon Dollard, 47, of Hampton Bays, according to a release from the police department signed by Capt. Christopher L. Anderson.

Members of the East Hampton Town Police, Marine Patrol, and U.S. Coast Guard temporarily suspended the search overnight, according to the release. Two bodies were recovered from the Atlantic Ocean Saturday before the search was suspended.

The aircraft, a twin-engine Piper PA-31 Navajo, crashed about one and a half miles south of Indian Wells Beach at 3:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

“We’re going to continue with our ground and water-based search,” East Hampton town police lieutenant John Claflin said shortly before 6 a.m. near the command post set up right outside the entrance to the beach on Indian Wells highway.

“There’s nothing new from yesterday,” Claflin said. “We’re going to be continuing as long as the weather cooperates. The wind is supposed to pick up to 30 mph. The coast guard has two 87-foot cutters out there and the helicopter is going to be up and flying shortly.”