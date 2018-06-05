East Hampton police said they would launch at least one vessel Tuesday as they resume a search for two of the four people aboard a plane that crashed in waters off Amagansett.

“When weather conditions are appropriate for divers and submersible sonar we can optimize the resources in the coming days,” East Hampton Town Police Chief Michael Sarlo said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Sarlo had called off Monday’s search in the evening amid strong winds and high surf. The National Weather Service has forecast sunny skies for Tuesday morning with a chance of showers, thunderstorms and hail in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Sarlo said, police would work to coordinate mapping the area of the crash and placing markers to aid in the search.

Search teams recovered two bodies Saturday just hours after the Piper PA-31 Navajo went down about two miles off the coast of Indian Wells Beach.

Sarlo said Monday that the search was now a recovery effort.

The National Transportation Safety Board has said the agency is in the “early stages” of its investigation and a preliminary report is expected in about a week.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police have identified the four people aboard the plane as builder Bernard Krupinski and his wife, Bonnie Krupinski, both 70; William Maerov, 22 — all of East Hampton — and the pilot, Jon Dollard, 47, of Hampton Bays. Maerov is the Krupinskis’ grandson.