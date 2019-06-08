A small plane carrying two people crashed Saturday morning on the North Fork, federal officials said. Images from the scene show the wreckage in a farm field.

The fate of the two people was not immediately known.

The Beechcraft A36 crashed around 9:15 a.m. in Southold Town, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said to "contact local authorities for passenger information and medical conditions."

Evelyn Martinez, daughter of Ed Harbes, who owns Harbes Family Farm in Mattituck, said in a statement the plane "crashed in our field after flying low over our property."

"Firefighters, police officers and rescue personnel arrived at the scene within minutes and put out the ensuing fire," Martinez said. "This is a sad tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the passengers of the aircraft."

The Jamesport Fire Department said it responded to the scene of an “aircraft emergency” on Sound Avenue near Herricks Lane.

Martinez said the crash was on their Mattituck property and though she was not on scene she heard from farm employees that “it went down around where we have one of our pumpkin patches in the fall.”

State officials said Sound Avenue was temporarily closed in both directions from Herricks Lane to Aldrich Lane in Mattituck.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board "will determine the probable cause of the accident," the FAA said.