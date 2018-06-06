Two boats are deploying with police divers on board Wednesday to resume the search for two of the four people aboard a small plane that crashed in the waters off Amagansett, officials said.

“Side scan sonar will be deployed, and conditions are expected to continue to improve,” East Hampton Town Police Chief Michael Sarlo said in a statement.

The search was called off about 6 p.m. Tuesday after searchers combed the rough seas where the twin-engine Piper PA-31 Navajo went down Saturday, Sarlo said.

Two bodies were recovered later Saturday.

Police have identified the four people aboard the plane as builder Bernard Krupinski and his wife, Bonnie Krupinski, both 70, and their grandson William Maerov, 22, all of East Hampton; and the pilot, Jon Dollard, 47, of Hampton Bays.