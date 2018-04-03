A Nesconset civic group is opposing plans for a convenience store at the intersection of Smithtown Boulevard and Nichols Road, an area they say already has a glut of the businesses.

Site plan sketches submitted to Smithtown Town by Bay Shore developer J. Nazzaro Partnership prominently feature the 7-Eleven logo. Nazzaro and 7-Eleven did not respond to requests for comment.

“This community is not against 7-Eleven,” said Bob Souto, a board member of the Nesconset Civic Association. “But we have enough 7-Elevens.”

There are 13 7-Eleven stores in or near Nesconset, according to the company’s website, including one on Smithtown Boulevard about a tenth of a mile away from the proposed location. The company enjoys touchstone status on Long Island, where it claims to have introduced coffee-to-go to the mass market in the 1960s. The roughly 270 7-Elevens on the Island include some of the franchiser’s top-grossing locations nationwide.

Souto said his group would prefer to see an office or a different type of store go into the 250 Smithtown Blvd. location, the former site of a Capital One bank. He and another civic association board member, Peter Hanson, said they also worried that customers turning into and out of the convenience store would create traffic hazards on already congested roads.

Civic group officers said they would deliver a petition to the Town Council this week with hundreds of signatures opposing the store. The council is likely to vote in coming months on a site plan for the 0.86-acre lot that calls for a 2,500-square-foot store with 28 parking spots. After a partial demolition, most of the existing bank building would be reused for retail space. The store would generate eight jobs, according to the site plan.

Town Supervisor Edward Wehrheim said he and town council members would review the petition, but “there isn’t a lot we can do.”

The property is zoned properly, requires no variances for parking or for building, and the site plan is consistent with vehicle traffic law, Wehrheim said, adding he expected the developer to fix a problematic retaining wall on the site.