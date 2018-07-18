Smithtown officials, seeking lower costs and better services, will solicit proposals from private groups to manage the town animal shelter.

Town Supervisor Edward Wehrheim said in an interview that the move was “exploratory” and that the town council had not committed to outsourcing. He and other officials, including Councilman Tom Lohmann, said they want to see if the move could lower costs at the shelter, which typically hosts a few dozen cats and dogs at a yearly cost of roughly $650,000 to $750,000. Officials will “see if we can attract companies or businesses that this is what they do, care for animals and find homes through adoption,” said Lohmann.

Public Safety Director John Valentine, who now oversees the shelter, criticized the request for proposals as “inappropriate.” His staff already meets with private and public groups outside the town to keep current with best shelter practices and has “worked tirelessly to modernize and make that shelter what it is today,” he said. Outsourcing is “just not the way to do this,” he said.

Wehrheim said that any replacement would be “professional in care and handling of all these animals” and “economically viable for the taxpayer.” The nine town employees who now work full time at the shelter would keep their jobs under any outsourcing deal, he said.

The 4-1 town council vote Tuesday calls for groups to submit proposals by Sept. 6. Councilwoman Lisa Inzerillo, the council’s shelter liaison, voted against the measure. In a statement provided by a spokeswoman, she said that she wanted more time to “discuss the idea with the experts first or in a work session with the board.”

There is some precedent on Long Island for outside management of municipal facilities. Southold, Southampton, Riverhead and Hempstead have explored or entered into partnerships with private partners to run their animal shelters. Brookhaven, Huntington, Hempstead, North Hempstead and Smithtown use or have used private management at municipal golf courses.

The Smithtown shelter, parts of which date to the 1960s, has a troubled history. Valentine was brought in last year to take over from then-director Sue Hansen, who was fired after a town investigation found the shelter was chaotic and filthy, though her supporters said she improved animal care in difficult conditions with little support. Animal advocates had also blamed George Beatty, whom Hansen replaced, for mismanagement.

John Urbancik, a Smithtown resident and animal advocate who has criticized the town’s oversight in the past, said that while there are several nonprofit rescue organizations on Long Island with the expertise to step in, most would be hard-pressed to fund some services, such as in-house veterinary care, that the town now provides.

He said reaction was likely to be divided in the small but dedicated community where residents volunteer at the shelter and avidly follow developments there.

“You’re never going to please everybody, and the people you don’t please, they’re going to be the ones that are loud.”