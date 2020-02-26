The biggest park project in Smithtown history is on track to finish months ahead of schedule, officials said during a tour of Daniel J. Flynn Memorial Park in Commack this week.

The $7 million rebuild will convert four dirt and grass softball fields into artificial turf with lights for night play, build new spectator seating and a concession building with a pro shop, snack bar and restrooms. Market forces and amenities drove the price up from initial estimates of $4.2 million, town officials said.

At least two and possibly all four fields could open in April, town Supervisor Edward Wehrheim said. Two fields will allow for youth and adult league play to resume. With four, the park on Old Commack Road could host regional tournaments as it did decades ago, before chronic rain delays and the promise of more luxurious facilities lured organizers and top teams elsewhere.

“Spectator attendance will go up, Wehrheim said. “Family members, people who find out about it will come to watch the games.”

Wehrheim and Councilman Thomas Lohmann had originally projected a partial fall opening, but dozens of contractors and town staffers worked through a warmer than usual winter. Joseph Arico, the town’s park maintenance director, and building inspector Brian Heinrichs, served as general contractors, with Heinrichs sometimes working out of a trailer on the site.

The scene Monday afternoon: 240,000 square feet of baled Shaw Sports Momentum Turf sat in the parking lot along with tons of fill piled as high as a house. A dozen earth-moving machines worked the fields and adjacent areas. The concession building was framed. The playing area was an immense, perfectly flat lasagna of sand topped by small stone topped by fine gravel. The turf will be placed next. Then, Heinrichs said, a worker will electrify the turf’s grasslike fibers to make them stand straight to accept a final, two-inch layer of impact-absorbing rubber pellets.

In coming weeks, Arico said, workers will hoist the light poles, fencing and scoreboards.

Each scoreboard will bear the town seal and the name of the field — Lawrence, Pulaski, Old Dock and Indian Head — taken from area roads.

The new facility will have innovations not available to the old, which opened in 1979, such as movable pitching mounds and lights controlled by smartphone app.

Cost estimates grew along with those for other town projects as contractors juggling multiple offers submitted higher than expected bids, officials have said. Officials also made design choices such as opting for a higher quality turf that increased the upfront price, though the town will save on watering and maintenance costs. Wehrheim said the higher quality turf is expected to last 15, rather than 10 years.

It will also allow play within minutes of rain, helping the town to once more attract regional tournaments that Wehrheim has said will bring fees to town coffers and sales to area businesses, such as delis and restaurants. The town is even planning on selling advertising space on the field fences. “This is going to be a revenue-generator for the town,” Wehrheim said.

Thomas J. McCaffery, the town’s recreation supervisor, said local interest from Smithtown’s 50-team men’s league and its youth teams was already strong. They are “chomping at the bit” to play, he said.