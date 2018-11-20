Three Suffolk County towns will vote Tuesday to ratify a deal to jointly collect and process paper, cardboard and other recyclable material for at least six months.

Smithtown, Southold and Brookhaven struck a pact last week in which each town will switch to dual-stream recycling programs, requiring residents to sort paper, plastics, aluminum and other metals. The material would be stored at Smithtown's resource facility on Old Northport Road and processed by private hauling companies.

As part of the plan, glass will no longer be collected by each town's curbside recycling programs.

Brookhaven plans to start its dual-stream program on Nov. 28. Smithtown and Southold said their new programs would start in January. The deal also includes the villages of Asharoken and Lloyd Harbor, both in Huntington Town.

The three towns previously had employed single-stream programs, in which residents collected all recyclables in one bin. They had to scuttle those programs in recent weeks after Green Stream Recycling backed out of a 25-year deal to run Brookhaven's single-stream recycling plant.

Green Stream officials said the Brookhaven plant no longer was financially viable because of collapsing prices in international recycling markets.

“For the time being, it’s a stopgap measure," Southold Supervisor Scott Russell said of the deal. “Single stream is very popular. It made recycling easier and increased our recycling rates, but the reality is, things have changed.”

Smithtown has selected West Babylon-based Winters Bros. Waste Systems, which will pay $30 a ton for mixed paper and cardboard, and Trinity Transportation Corp., which will be paid $68 per ton for mixed recyclables minus glass.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Brookhaven and Southold will pay Smithtown $5 per ton of mixed paper to cover handling costs. The contract can be extended for an additional six months if all parties agree.

Brookhaven officials plan to purchase and distribute paper-only recycling bins to help residents sort recyclables. Brookhaven also plans to establish glass collection centers around town — the glass it will be ground into sand and used as landfill lining.

In Southold, residents may have recyclables picked up at curbside by private carters or bring that material to the town's solid waste facility in Cutchogue. Russell said the facility will be modified to allow residents to deposit paper and cardboard separate from plastics and metals.

The towns plan to publicize the new recycling systems through advertising and announcements on websites and their respective government cable television channels.