Candidates to debate in Smithtown tonight, next week

The nonpartisan League of Women Voters announced two debates in Smithtown, one for the Suffolk County executive race and one for several local offices.

The Suffolk County executive debate, scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Kings Park High School will feature County Executive Steve Bellone and challengers John M. Kennedy and Gregory John Fischer.

Huntington and Smithtown chapters of the league, along with the Kings Park High School National Honor Society and Student Council, will present the debate.

The other debate, scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Nesaquake Middle School, will feature Suffolk County Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) and Janet C. Singer, vying to represent the 13th district.

A league official said candidates for two seats on the Smithtown Town Council, Smithtown tax receiver and the Suffolk County Legislature’s 12th district had also been invited, but only Patricia A. Shirley, a Libertarian candidate for town council, agreed to attend. The league does not permit empty chair debating, when only one candidate participates.

Debate attendees can submit questions for the candidates, but may not bring campaign materials into the debate space.