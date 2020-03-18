Some Smithtown parks might be locked after emergency status

Some parks in Smithtown might be locked after Wednesday following the town's expected declaration of a state of emergency, officials said.

The emergency move will let town officials bypass civil service regulations to comply promptly with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s order that local governments reduce their overall workforce by 50 percent and allow nonessential employees to work from home.

Some town parks, playgrounds and bathrooms may be locked after Wednesday if officials decide they cannot do proper maintenance with limited staffing, town spokeswoman Nicole Garguilo said. Officials are also concerned that residents could spread the coronavirus at those places, she said.

“We don’t want to have this go on any longer than a few weeks,” she said. “If that means we lock the doors to certain parks, temporarily, then we’ll take those steps.”

Garguilo said such closures, if they are put in place, would likely be the first in Smithtown in at least 30 years.

Town and union leadership met Tuesday to discuss implementing Cuomo’s order. Department heads will formulate plans Wednesday to temporarily reduce the town workforce, perhaps by rotating workers daily or weekly, she said.

The order does not apply to the Public Safety Department and officials intend to keep as many highway and parks, buildings and grounds workers on the job as possible.

Garguilo, whose aunt and uncle run a St. James bakery that bears the family name, said they and other small business owners in the town worried about the toll the coronavirus would take on their livelihoods.

Some, remembering superstorm Sandy, are skeptical of government’s ability or willingness to help them, she said.

“There are businesses that were supposed to be reimbursed and were denied claims” for assistance, she said. “Insurance is not going to cover this.”