Man killed in Smithtown crash, Suffolk police say

The driver of a 2007 Nissan Altima was killed Thursday when his car crashed into the rear of a box truck on Route 347 in Smithtown, police said. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
One man was killed early Thursday when police said the car he was driving crashed into the rear of a box truck on Route 347, Nesconset Highway, in Smithtown.

Suffolk County police said the fatal crash occurred on the eastbound side of the road east of Terry Road at about 1:15 a.m.

Police said a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by James Turek, 33, of Mount Sinai, crashed into the rear of the truck. Turek, who needed to be extricated from the vehicle, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the driver of the box truck also was transported to Stony Brook for evaluation, but he is not believed to have suffered serious injuries.

Heavy rescue crews, Fourth Squad and Crime Scene Bureau detectives, police Motor Carrier Safety Section inspectors, Nesconset Fire Department and EMS all responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

