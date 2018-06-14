The Smithtown Planning Board on Wednesday decided to wait at least one more month before deciding the fate of a proposed subdivision near the Smithtown Landing golf course.

The unanimous vote to recess the Foxwood Estates matter until July 18 came after board members Conrad A. Chayes Sr. and Thomas Unverzagt said they wanted more time to visit the property and evaluate a resolution written earlier this spring with Chayes’ support to deny the application. Votes on the subject scheduled for April had been delayed until Wednesday.

Property owners Roseann and Joseph Perna say their livelihood depends on the four-lot subdivision. Chayes has said that elements of the plan, which calls for a private cul-de-sac off Landing Avenue, would harm neighbors and contribute to overdevelopment. Town Supervisor Edward Wehrheim and Councilman Tom McCarthy have criticized Chayes’ actions, which they say invite a costly legal battle with the Pernas.

The decision to recess appeared to please no one in the small audience Wednesday night. “I personally will help fund an Article 78” lawsuit against the town, said a professional builder, Artie Heinrich, who said he had no personal stake in the case but was appalled that the board was preventing the Pernas from developing their land.

“I have grandchildren that play in my yard and I really don’t need a road coming behind my house,” said Joanne Maida, who lives nearby and said she has opposed the subdivision for years.

“My sugar’s 300 and I can’t bring it down,” said would-be developer Roseann Perna. “I was hoping this would be over tonight.”