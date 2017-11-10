A Suffolk County legislator on Friday announced a proposal for the county to buy and preserve as open space the 62-acre Gyrodyne property in Smithtown and Brookhaven.

Suffolk Legis. Kara Hahn (D-Setauket), flanked by elected officials and civic leaders from the Stony Brook area, stood on the steps of Smithtown Town Hall, and warned that an alternative proposal for development of the property — which is now mainly fields and woods — would lead to heavy traffic and contamination of North Shore waterways and bays.

By selling to the county, Hahn said, Gyrodyne would leave a “legacy to the community,” keeping the land “forever preserved.”

Gyrodyne, a former defense contractor, had announced plans over the summer to wind down its operations and sell the site.

As part of its subdivision application, the company submitted plans to the town that envisioned an assisted living facility and office buildings on the site. Those plans were described as conceptual and preliminary.

Hahn’s legislation, co-sponsored by Legis. Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga), calls for county appraisals of the site that could open the path for negotiations to purchase it from Gyrodyne using open-space funds.

The legislature’s Environment, Planning and Agriculture committee, which Hahn chairs, is scheduled to take up the matter Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the Smithtown planning board is scheduled to hold a hearing Wednesday night on subdividing the site.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cindy Smith, a Brookhaven resident representing a coalition of civic groups from the town, said developing the site would bring beneficial tax revenue to Smithtown, but also the burden of traffic and demand for services to Brookhaven.

“The civics of the Stony Brook area are vehemently opposed” to the development proposal, she said.

Gyrodyne President Gary Fitlin did not respond to a message left at his office Thursday afternoon.