Smithtown officials used improperly strict standards to calculate parking and other variance requirements for a proposed 130-room hotel at the Watermill catering facility, representatives for the developer said at a zoning board of appeals hearing Tuesday night.

Part of the seven-acre parcel at Route 347 and Terry Road owned by hospitality impresario Anthony Scotto is zoned for wholesale and industry, which permits hotels, and part for neighborhood business, which does not. William Lahti, an engineer for Scotto, said town officials had wrongly based their calculations on only the wholesale and industry portion. “If you use the entire site area, these variances are moot,” he said. “You don’t need them.”

Many neighbors who live on residential streets behind the site said the development would destroy the suburban idyll that had brought them to Smithtown. “These are concerns for people who are raising small children and want to live a quiet suburban life,” Sarah Grimaldi said. “This project will set a precedent for other businesses that want to come in.”

ZBA members did not vote Tuesday night. Town planner Peter Hans said the project would need approvals from the ZBA and the Town Council and could be subject to New York State’s environmental review process. That determination alone could take weeks or months, he said.