A man in a burning home in Smithtown jumped to safety from a second-floor window and a woman fled out the front door before flames gutted the two-story structure late Tuesday, fire officials said.

Both the man and the woman were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, the Smithtown Fire Department said on its Facebook page. The injuries to the man were not life-threatening, and the woman’s injuries were not specified in the Facebook post.

There was no one else in the house, the department said.

The fire was reported at 10:31 p.m. Tuesday at the home on Brooksite Drive, just south of Sunset Lane, and was declared under control at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, the department said.

The house was badly damaged and the Smithtown Highway Department used heavy equipment to demolish it for safety reasons, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the department said.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.