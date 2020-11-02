More than 300 Smithtown apartments proposed for industrial park

A Long Island developer is proposing a $111 million mixed-use building with 335 apartments in the Long Island Innovation Park at Hauppauge.

The building would be the first under new Smithtown zoning that permits housing in some parts of the one-time industrial hub, a regional economic driver since the 1950s that landlords and local elected officials are trying to modernize.

East Setauket-based Tritect owns the 7.4-acre development parcel at 49 Wireless Blvd. through a subsidiary. James L. Coughlin, a Tritec principal, did not immediately comment Monday. Smithtown Supervisor Edward Wehrheim could not be reached.

Under zoning changes the Smithtown Town Board enacted in August, the developer can seek a special exception for a mixed-use building in a district that is zoned for light industry. The town board has scheduled a Nov. 19 hearing for the application. The proposal would also require variances for height, floor area, parking and landscaping, according to documents the developer filed with the Smithtown Town Planner.

Those documents outline plans for a five-story building with 186 one-bedroom and 114 two-bedroom apartments, along with 17 studios and 18 three-bedroom apartments. Apartments would take up most of the building but include 6,000 square feet of commercial or restaurant space and 3,800 square feet of co-working space to meet the town’s mixed-use requirements. The documents do not list residential or commercial rents.

At 381,215 square feet, the new building would have about 10 times the indoor space as the two-story office building that now occupies the site. Current tenants include a supermarket wholesaler and a music and art school.

The Tritec subsidiary bought the building in 2004 for $7 million, according to property records.

Leaders of the association that represents businesses in the park pushed for the zoning changes, arguing that housing and amenities such as cafes and greenspace would help their members attract young professionals.

Smithtown officials have said development under the new zoning will help meet demand for affordable housing for young people in the town, whose housing stock is primarily detached single-family homes. Smithtown’s housing costs are higher than in Suffolk County overall; the portion of households paying 35 percent or more of monthly income for housing is also higher.

But some civic leaders said the proposed development would bring more congestion and demand for services with a questionable payoff. "There are better uses of resources and elected officials’ time than cheerleading for industry," said James Bouklas, president of the group We Are Smithtown. "They’ve got this mantra of ‘The more you build, the more revenue you bring in’... At what point does this building pay off and our taxes come down to something approaching normal?"