The Smithtown Town Board may take away the planning board’s authority to appoint its own legal counsel and other expert advisers.

A bill scheduled for consideration Tuesday would give the town board “sole power and authority” over those positions.

Planning board member Conrad A. Chayes Sr. said the measure was driven by Councilman Tom McCarthy because of planning board lawyer Paul Sabatino’s role in drafting a resolution blocking a subdivision near the Smithtown Landing golf course.

The project, known as Foxwood Estates, would build three homes on a Landing Avenue parcel that already has one residence. First submitted in 2011, the application has been the subject of years of legal and administrative wrangling.

Chayes, the former planning board chairman, was a longtime opponent of the project.

In an email Saturday, he warned that “should the McCarthy-led effort to hobble Smithtown’s Planning Board succeed, all of Smithtown’s residents would suffer.”

He called Sabatino “the best municipal attorney I have worked with in my over 45 years of government service.”

Chayes, who backed former Supervisor Patrick Vecchio in last year’s Republican primary, was removed from his leadership position by the town board this year.

McCarthy did not respond to a request for comment.