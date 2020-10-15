Senior housing project breaks ground in Smithtown as protests continue

Smithtown officials joined developers at a groundbreaking ceremony for a 55-and-older apartment project off Smithtown Boulevard in Nesconset Thursday as a civic group opposing the project protested quietly nearby.

The group, We Are Smithtown, has called for a moratorium on development in the town until adoption of a master plan and said the $47 million project, called the Preserve at Smithtown, will add to problems of density like traffic congestion to the hamlet. They have also criticized a $7.5 million tax break the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency approved in 2019.

Smithtown Supervisor Edward Wehrheim and other town officials dismissed those concerns at the ceremony, with Wehrheim telling guests that the project would help house aging town residents while providing needed tax income. "Everything we’re doing here is to enhance the community," he said. "If we don’t take these steps this community will not thrive."

Work is expected to take two years on the 180-unit one- and two-bedroom rental community to be built on 20 vacant acres off Smithtown Boulevard. An IDA consultant for the project put market rates at $1,900 for the one-bedroom apartments and $2,450 for the two-bedroom apartments; 27 units will be designated as affordable housing, priced about 27% cheaper.

Thursday’s ceremony, conducted on recently cleared ground, drew a Greek Orthodox priest, most Town Board members and Vincent Puleo, the Town Clerk and president of the Nesconset Chamber of Commerce. Puleo said residents of the project would bring millions of dollars in disposable income to area shops and restaurants, money that would encourage development of a walkable downtown. "This is good for the economy and good for Smithtown," said project developer Jim Tsunis. "These residents will shop locally."

The priest, the Rev. Demetrios Calogredes, blessed many of those in attendance.

Town officials granted site plant approval for 194 units at the site in 1998 to an earlier developer and issued building permits that are still active. We Are Smithtown members have said the application should have a full environmental impact study. No new study has been done, but Werheim said in an interview that "the entire project was fully reviewed. We didn’t just roll out copies of the old review -- our land use and Environment and Waterways Department reviewed the whole proposal."

In prepared remarks, James Bouklas, president of We Are Smithtown, said this project, like others proposed such as the Gyrodyne mixed-use complex, the Watermill Hotel and rezoning of the Long Island Innovation Park at Hauppauge, would turn the town into "something unrecognizable to its residents."

Phyllis Hart, the group’s vice president, called the project "a corporate welfare scheme masquerading as an apartment complex."