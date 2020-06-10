Police offer reward for help in Smithtown protest case

Suffolk Police said Wednesday they were seeking the public's help identifying the person or people who allegedly attacked two protesters during a march against racial inequality and police brutality in Smithtown Sunday.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

A police spokesman did not release the names of the alleged victims but confirmed that one was an Instagram user named Alejandro, who said in a post on that platform that he and his friends were attacked after leaving the main protest group to get water and snacks. Alejandro says he is 22 and from Long Island.

Newsday has not been able to reach him, and police did not immediately release a report he filed in connection with the incident. Chief of Department Stuart Cameron did not immediately respond to an interview request Wednesday, though he said Monday that police had made progress in their investigation.

Police and Smithtown officials have said Sunday's protest — one of many held on Long Island and around the nation — was largely free of violence, but widely circulated videos on social media show multiple angry confrontations between marchers and counterprotesters. Many of the marchers were young people of color; most of the counterprotesters appeared to be middle-aged white men.

One of Alejandro's videos shows a young man in a blue shirt bleeding from the left side of his head. Two other videos show a confrontation outside a shopping center off Main Street. With police and a waist-high gate, there were screamed threats and slurs, but no on-camera physical violence.