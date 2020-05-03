Assisted living complex approved in Smithtown

The Smithtown Town Board approved a site plan for a 100-bed St. Johnland Nursing Center assisted living complex next to the organization’s nursing home on Sunken Meadow Road.

The two-story, 67,722-square foot facility will be built on the footprint of an existing building slated for demolition later this year. St. Johnland lawyer J. Timothy Shea said the new facility will be Medicaid-eligible and serve “the middle class, people who don’t have a lot of savings.”

Building is expected to start in three months, and the facility will likely open nine to 12 months after that, he said.

Nonprofit St. Johnland owns more than 100 acres and traces its origins to the 1866 purchase of 500 acres of Kings Park woodlands and fields by William Augustus Muhlenberg, an educator and minister.

Plans St. Johnland submitted before a 2017 public hearing showed the new building set off more than 200 feet from the road, with new parking and landscaping.

The planned assisted living facility is not related to a St. Johnland proposal for a 199-unit senior housing development that the town board rejected that year.

New York State’s adult care facility directory lists 10 facilities in Smithtown or adjacent communities and nearly 100 on Long Island. More could be coming to Smithtown: Representatives of former defense contractor Gyrodyne have said the company's St. James site, once subdivided, could host an assisted living facility among other development.

The town board also at its April 23 meeting moved Grievance Day, the last day for property owners to challenge the assessed value of homes or businesses, from May to June 23.

The move follows an April 20 executive order by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo that suspended some provisions of the state's property tax law and authorized municipalities to adopt limited changes.

Smithtown assessor Peter Johnson's office, in a note on the department website, asked residents to file grievances ahead of time by mail or by dropping off complaints at the assessor's office at 40 Maple Ave. No appearance is necessary, but the forms must be received by 5 p.m. June 23. Residents can request grievance forms from the office or download them from the department website.