A regulation on residential subdivisions on Smithtown’s open spaces is set to be relaxed, partly because the town is 97 percent built out, officials say.

The 1983 ordinance mandates in some cases a community planning strategy known as “clustering,” which concentrates development in one part of a piece of land while keeping the rest open or for public use.

A proposed amendment would eliminate the requirement to cluster on farmland and in certain hydrogeological zones comprising about half the town.

Clustering in Long Island grew out of a movement that included other innovative strategies like transfer of development rights and purchase of agricultural rights, said Lawrence Levy, executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University.

It was an effective strategy for Smithtown when the town still had extensive farmland and 100-acre wooded tracts, town Planner David Flynn said. Successful examples include Country Woods and Country Estates, developments built to the west and east of Indian Head Road on land once owned by the Catholic Church. Developers built hundreds of homes there, including some two-family homes, on lots as small as a third of an acre, but land bordering Indian Head Road was not touched and remains heavily wooded. Drivers can pass “without realizing on the other side of the woods there’s a big development,” Flynn said.

But the days of “Levitt-type entrepreneurs” and megaprojects like the Mayfair Shopping Center and its accompanying homes are long gone in Smithtown, said Vincent Trimarco Sr. a lawyer who frequently appears before town boards representing homeowners and developers.

Now that the town is nearly 100 percent built out, most of the parcels being considered for development are far smaller, making clustering less practical, he said. A town requirement to keep a portion of land in its natural state meant that some of his clients couldn’t put in swing sets or pools, he said. A cluster requirement for a 12-acre parcel near Southern Boulevard resulted in a horseshoe design with untouched land in the middle he said was so aesthetically unpleasant it brought neighbors out in opposition. “It looked like you were doing something in Queens, not that there’s anything wrong with Queens,” he said.

Only a handful of farms remain in the town. Said Flynn: “If someone has prime agricultural soil but only acre total of property, what good does it do to preserve a third of an acre, or even a half acre? You’re not going to have a half-acre farm.”

Town Supervisor Ed Wehrheim said the bill could come to a vote June 12 and will likely have the votes to pass.