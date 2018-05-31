The superintendent of Smithtown schools released a statement Thursday saying that a high school teacher had been reassigned as a result of allegations that the educator had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

“Due to allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student, a Smithtown High School West teacher has been reassigned to home pending the outcome of an investigation,” read the statement from James Grossane, who declined to comment further on the nature of the case.

The note said Suffolk police had been notified and were investigating. Police officials on Thursday night could not confirm the agency’s role in any investigation.