TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
66° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Smithtown teacher reassigned because of allegations, official says

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print

The superintendent of Smithtown schools released a statement Thursday saying that a high school teacher had been reassigned as a result of allegations that the educator had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

“Due to allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student, a Smithtown High School West teacher has been reassigned to home pending the outcome of an investigation,” read the statement from James Grossane, who declined to comment further on the nature of the case.

The note said Suffolk police had been notified and were investigating. Police officials on Thursday night could not confirm the agency’s role in any investigation.

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump on Thursday pardoned Dinesh D'Souza, 1600: POTUS to let celeb convicts off hook
Edward and Linda Mangano talk during a press Judge declares mistrial in Mangano case
Hofstra University's Thomas Jefferson statue is seen in Thomas Jefferson statue to remain at Hofstra
State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia attended the luncheon Elia urges top students to back public education
Yasir Carnegie, 35, of Brentwood, was arrested Wednesday Cops: Man had parts for assault rifles, magazines
Sen. Carl Marcellino, seen here on Feb. 4, Pols likely to decouple teacher evals, test scores