Two Suffolk police officers were treated for smoke inhalation after they entered a burning building in East Northport on Friday afternoon to rescue a dog that was trapped inside, police said.

Officers Joseph Barra and Stephen Caratozzolo were treated at Stony Brook University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after rescuing the 5-year-old Pomeranian mix, Gucci, from the Meadow Rue Lane house about 1:45 p.m., police said.

The officers were observing the home, which was fully engulfed in flames, to see whether anyone was inside and they rushed in through a rear door when they noticed Gucci in a window, officials said.

The fire is under investigation by the police department’s arson section.