Suffolk police officers treated after saving dog from house fire

The East Northport Fire Department responds to the

The East Northport Fire Department responds to the Meadow Rue Lane blaze in East Northport on Friday. Photo Credit: Joseph C. Sperber

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Two Suffolk police officers were treated for smoke inhalation after they entered a burning building in East Northport on Friday afternoon to rescue a dog that was trapped inside, police said.

Officers Joseph Barra and Stephen Caratozzolo were treated at Stony Brook University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after rescuing the 5-year-old Pomeranian mix, Gucci, from the Meadow Rue Lane house about 1:45 p.m., police said.

The officers were observing the home, which was fully engulfed in flames, to see whether anyone was inside and they rushed in through a rear door when they noticed Gucci in a window, officials said.

The fire is under investigation by the police department’s arson section.

