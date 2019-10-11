TODAY'S PAPER
Public's help sought after Smokey Bear sign stolen from Otis Pike Preserve

Forest Rangers are investigating the theft of a sign erected at state DEC's Otis Pike Preserve at the intersection of Line Road and Grumman Road in Manorville that was installed on Aug. 9 to mark fire prevention mascot Smokey Bear's 75th anniversary. Photo Credit: New York State DEC

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A “Smokey Bear” sign was stolen from the Otis Pike Preserve in Manorville, said state officials who are seeking the public’s help to catch the bandits. 

The sign was installed at the park on Aug. 9 to commemorate Smokey Bear’s 75th anniversary as the nation’s iconic symbol of forest fire prevention, according to a statement by the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation.

Authorities suspect the Smokey sign was cut down and stolen this past week. The sign was on a 20-acre grass field east of Line Road and south of Grumman Road in Manorville, officials said.

State forest rangers and volunteers use the field teach about wildfire control efforts, officials said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call DEC’s Office of Public Protection at 518-408-5858.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

