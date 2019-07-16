TODAY'S PAPER
85° Good Evening
SEARCH
85° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Southampton Town police to residents: Be on lookout for 9-foot Anaconda  

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print

A 9-foot snake is loose on the East End, Southampton Town police said in an alert Tuesday afternoon urging residents to be on the lookout for the reptile that has no poisonous venom — but can bite and squeeze to cause injury.

The yellow and brown Anaconda, a constrictor, apparently escaped Tuesday morning from a reptile breeder in Hampton Bays near Bay Ave West, police said.

“It’s a large 9-foot constrictor,” said Sgt. James Cavanaugh, adding that the animal seemed to have escaped while being transported. “Anacondas are the heaviest snakes known to man.”

He said police were notified shortly before noon.

In a news release, police said, “The snake is not venomous, HOWEVER the snake Will bite,” adding, “The snake likes water [marshes, pools ponds ect.]. IF FOUND DO NOT APPROACH!”

Authorities advised anyone who spots the creature to call police and to “keep eyes on the snake until first responders arrive.”

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Eric Garner's daughter, Emerald Garner, center, speaks to Feds say they won't charge NYPD cops in Garner death
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on July 2. Cuomo to MTA: 'No more excuses, politics, drama'
Christopher Drabin, of Oyster Bay, who is charged Cops: Man charged with DWI after crash
Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen said the contract extension Town supervisor critical of Malibu Beach contract
Suffolk County Legislator Rudy Sunderman (R-Shirley) attends a Suffolk Legis. Sunderman indicted on criminal charges
Glenn Kurtzrock in 2016. Defense in murder case asks for conviction reversal
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search