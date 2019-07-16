A 9-foot snake is loose on the East End, Southampton Town police said in an alert Tuesday afternoon urging residents to be on the lookout for the reptile that has no poisonous venom — but can bite and squeeze to cause injury.

The yellow and brown Anaconda, a constrictor, apparently escaped Tuesday morning from a reptile breeder in Hampton Bays near Bay Ave West, police said.

“It’s a large 9-foot constrictor,” said Sgt. James Cavanaugh, adding that the animal seemed to have escaped while being transported. “Anacondas are the heaviest snakes known to man.”

He said police were notified shortly before noon.

In a news release, police said, “The snake is not venomous, HOWEVER the snake Will bite,” adding, “The snake likes water [marshes, pools ponds ect.]. IF FOUND DO NOT APPROACH!”

Authorities advised anyone who spots the creature to call police and to “keep eyes on the snake until first responders arrive.”