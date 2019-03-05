Connetquot Central School District officials are warning area residents about someone who has been “inappropriately messaging” young adults through Snapchat, a popular social media platform, and asking them to send pictures of themselves in the nude — or face consequences.

“It has been reported that the account user attempts to contact individuals, encourages them to send pictures of themselves unclothed and threatens to retaliate if that person does not cooperate,” Superintendent Lynda G. Adams wrote Tuesday in a note to residents.

The note added that Suffolk police had been notified. Police department officials could not immediately confirm that they were investigating the incident but they did say that a similar incident was reported in the district Feb. 27 when "a stranger contacted female students of Connetquot High School via Snapchat and requested inappropriate photos."

School officials urged anyone with information about the incidents to call school officials or the police.

“As this matter is extremely concerning, I encourage you to take this opportunity to once again have conversations with your child(ren) about the safe and appropriate use of technology,” Adams said. “If contacted by a stranger online — using Snapchat or any other platform — they should immediately notify an adult and be reminded that personal information should only be shared with trusted family/friends.”