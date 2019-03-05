TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Evening
SEARCH
28° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Young adults threatened on Snapchat for nude photos, schools chief says

School officials urged anyone with information about the incidents to call school officials or the police.

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print

Connetquot Central School District officials are warning area residents about someone who has been “inappropriately messaging” young adults through Snapchat, a popular social media platform, and asking them to send pictures of themselves in the nude — or face consequences.

“It has been reported that the account user attempts to contact individuals, encourages them to send pictures of themselves unclothed and threatens to retaliate if that person does not cooperate,” Superintendent Lynda G. Adams wrote Tuesday in a note to residents.

The note added that Suffolk police had been notified. Police department officials could not immediately confirm that they were investigating the incident but they did say that a similar incident was reported in the district Feb. 27 when "a stranger contacted female students of Connetquot High School via Snapchat and requested inappropriate photos."

School officials urged anyone with information about the incidents to call school officials or the police.

“As this matter is extremely concerning, I encourage you to take this opportunity to once again have conversations with your child(ren) about the safe and appropriate use of technology,” Adams said. “If contacted by a stranger online — using Snapchat or any other platform — they should immediately notify an adult and be reminded that personal information should only be shared with trusted family/friends.”

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Labroatory Chief Dr. Scott Campbell, of the Arthropod-Borne Suffolk goes to war against ticks
Doug Greene of Empire State NORML and the Report: LI pot arrests affect mostly minorities
A scientist works at Amneal Pharmaceuticals' Yaphank facility Amneal Pharmaceuticals reports year-end loss
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli delivers his DiNapoli sets revenue total for budget at $358.2M
Aerial photo of a proposed Ronkonkoma development that Developers scale back size of proposed arena
Edward and Linda Mangano arrive at federal court Mangano jury sends second note to judge