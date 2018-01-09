TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 41° Good Evening
Few Clouds 41° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Duck hunter found dead near SUV stuck in Hamptons snowdrift

The 73-year-old man collapsed while trying to free his Ford Explorer from the snow on the access road at Sammy’s Beach in East Hampton, police say.

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A duck hunter was found dead outside his SUV in East Hampton on Monday after he tried to free the vehicle when it got stuck in a snowdrift, town police said.

Police on Tuesday identified the victim as Vincent D’Angelo, 73, of East Hampton.

D’Angelo was found unresponsive outside his Ford Explorer at about 4:20 p.m. Monday by two men walking their dog, on the access road at Sammy’s Beach in East Hampton, police said.

According to a news release, D’Angelo left his home at about 3:15 p.m. and drove to Sammy’s Beach, where he had planned a solo duck hunt, when his vehicle became stuck in the snow.

Police said D’Angelo collapsed while trying to free the SUV from the deep snow.

East Hampton Town police and East Hampton Village Ambulance personnel responded and D’Angelo was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office and East Hampton Town police detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, police said.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Serena McCalla, Jericho School District's coordinator of science 46 LI students named Regeneron Scholars
Rep. Peter King, seen here on Nov. 16, King, Lowey seek restoration of tax deduction
Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan at a news Senate proposes tax cuts in tough fiscal year
Partly cloudy skies with high temps near 38 Forecast: ‘Intense sun glare’ this afternoon
Officials at MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma have added Board budgets $600G to help market MacArthur
Jimmy Ma performs during the men's free skate LI figure skater’s hip-hop routine has fans abuzz
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE