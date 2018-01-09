A duck hunter was found dead outside his SUV in East Hampton on Monday after he tried to free the vehicle when it got stuck in a snowdrift, town police said.

Police on Tuesday identified the victim as Vincent D’Angelo, 73, of East Hampton.

D’Angelo was found unresponsive outside his Ford Explorer at about 4:20 p.m. Monday by two men walking their dog, on the access road at Sammy’s Beach in East Hampton, police said.

According to a news release, D’Angelo left his home at about 3:15 p.m. and drove to Sammy’s Beach, where he had planned a solo duck hunt, when his vehicle became stuck in the snow.

Police said D’Angelo collapsed while trying to free the SUV from the deep snow.

East Hampton Town police and East Hampton Village Ambulance personnel responded and D’Angelo was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office and East Hampton Town police detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, police said.