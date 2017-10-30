This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Central Islip $12M soccer complex construction gets started

By Valerie Bauman
It’s official: SUSA has broken ground on its long-anticipated soccer complex in Central Islip.

SUSA Soccer this month revealed plans for the $12 million Phase 1 of the new Susa Sports Complex, which will be the hub for the company’s Long Island operations.

“Our vision is to create an elite platform for player developments with state of the art facilities across Long Island with an accredited and dedicated coaching staff,” Moussa Sy, SUSA president and director of coaching, said in a statement.

Company officials said the first phase was “a major stepping stone” that would include construction of four lighted outdoor artificial turf fields, and a field house with locker rooms, office and classroom space, a trainer’s room and restrooms.

The facility will also have an amenity area with a plaza, food court, playground and other outdoor spaces.

The soccer complex has been nearly a decade in the making, with Islip town board members voting unanimously in September to approve a deal to allow the project to move forward.

