The Village of Lindenhurst has established a social media policy for its employees, joining other municipalities across Long Island that are more closely monitoring the actions of workers on social media sites such as Facebook.

The Lindenhurst policy applies to employees as well as “volunteer members” and all consultants and contractors “performing business on behalf” of the village. Among the new rules, these individuals, when discussing the village on social media, cannot make any disparaging or false statements or use profane language or words that “ridicule, malign, disparage or otherwise express bias against any race, religion or protected class of individual.”

Mayor Mike Lavorata said the policy was needed because social media has become “a repository for false or incorrect information as well as angry responses to comments or inquiries,” and the village wants to ensure that employees don’t cross a line when expressing themselves.

“Just like any other place of employment, your behavior on a social medium can place you in a position that can affect your job performance, your reputation and the company's reputation,” he said.

East Hampton Town adopted formal policies last week prohibiting employees from posting online during work hours unless it relates to town business or is authorized by a department head, and Brookhaven Town is considering adopting regulations that would prohibit employees from posting town business on their personal accounts.

Often municipalities enact social media policies after an incident occurs online. Last year, Babylon Town adopted a social media policy for employees to sign a month after officials suspended a public works employee for allegedly posting derogatory comments on Facebook about a video featuring a Muslim teenager in Lindenhurst.

Lindenhurst trustee RJ Renna said he began inquiring about Babylon Village’s social media policy, which was enacted last year, after observing Lindenhurst employees engaging with residents about their work online.

“There have been a couple of instances where our employees who are residents and are on village pages defend the snow removals, cleanups and other jobs they do,” he said.

The policy, which must be signed by employees, states that it is not intended to “limit your right to freedom of speech or expression” but is designed to protect the village and the “public we are sworn to protect.”