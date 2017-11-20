The cost of a new headquarters for the South Country Ambulance District may go up by as much as 21 percent after construction bids came in higher than expected, Brookhaven Town officials said Thursday.

Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said bids submitted by contractors interested in building the 26,000-square-foot facility on Station Road in North Bellport could push construction costs up to $15.73 million.

The town board in 2015 had approved $13 million to build the facility, which would replace South Country’s current 16,000-square-foot headquarters in East Patchogue. Officials have said that facility should be replaced because it is 80 years old and has mold, asbestos and a leaky roof.

Romaine said bids for the new building were much higher than anticipated, adding town officials would consider options “to see if we can make the cost cheaper.”

Councilwoman Valerie Cartright said she was upset about the projected increase “when I have been continuously told that we would do everything we can” to control costs on the project.

The Town Board scheduled a public hearing to be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 to consider approving an increase in the maximum amount it will spend on construction.