TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 39° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 39° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Ambulance HQ may cost more to build, Brookhaven officials say

Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said bids submitted for the facility could push construction costs up to $15.73 million.

Gregory Miglino Jr., chief of the South Country

Gregory Miglino Jr., chief of the South Country Ambulance District in Bellport, on Feb. 12, 2014. Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

By Carl MacGowan  carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The cost of a new headquarters for the South Country Ambulance District may go up by as much as 21 percent after construction bids came in higher than expected, Brookhaven Town officials said Thursday.

Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said bids submitted by contractors interested in building the 26,000-square-foot facility on Station Road in North Bellport could push construction costs up to $15.73 million.

The town board in 2015 had approved $13 million to build the facility, which would replace South Country’s current 16,000-square-foot headquarters in East Patchogue. Officials have said that facility should be replaced because it is 80 years old and has mold, asbestos and a leaky roof.

Romaine said bids for the new building were much higher than anticipated, adding town officials would consider options “to see if we can make the cost cheaper.”

Councilwoman Valerie Cartright said she was upset about the projected increase “when I have been continuously told that we would do everything we can” to control costs on the project.

The Town Board scheduled a public hearing to be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 to consider approving an increase in the maximum amount it will spend on construction.

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

LaVar Ball, father of UCLA basketball player LiAngelo 1600: Trump wants to hear gratitude, not attitude
Firefighters battle blaze at a house on Center Officials: No injuries in house fire
Sweet Mama's, a Stony Brook restaurant, along with Alipay, WeChat Pay make debut in Stony Brook
Little Shelter executive director David Ceely with kitten Town chooses Little Shelter to run cat refuge
Brookhaven Town wants to demolish this historic Montauk Town delays razing ‘decrepit’ house in dispute
Lori Interlicchio, right, donated a kidney to Long Island native finds love, and a kidney, through Tinder
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE