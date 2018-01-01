Brookhaven Town officials have increased the maximum cost for the new South Country Ambulance Company headquarters to $15.73 million after bids for the project came in higher than expected.

The decision to add $2.73 million to the costs of building the 26,000-square-foot facility on Station Road in North Bellport was mostly supported by the roughly 400 people attending the town board meeting last month, where the change was made.

Interest rates over the 20-year bond to fund the project will come in at $4.7 million, bringing total building costs to $20.43 million, officials said. Property taxes for homeowners are expected to go up at least $110 annually over the duration of the bond, officials said.

The ambulance company — the largest emergency medical service district in Brookhaven Town — responds to 3,000 calls a year and covers 41,000 residents in Bellport, East Patchogue, Hagerman, South Yaphank and parts of Fire Island. It has a $1.56 million annual operating budget and 126 volunteers.

“My recommendation to the town is to move ahead” with the project, Riverhead architect Martin Senclewski, who was hired by the town, told council members at the meeting.

But Bellport resident E. Anne Hayes said there are many structures, including old schools and churches, that could be used by the ambulance company instead of building new.

“The added costs are unnecessary,” Hayes said in an interview. “There are alternatives to provide facilities for the volunteer ambulance company. The building doesn’t need to be this large and rooms can be multifunctional.”

Town officials said they looked at sites elsewhere, but they weren’t feasible.

“They all came in at higher prices,” Brookhaven Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said of construction bids. “Far more expensive.”

South Country Chief Gregory C. Miglino Jr. said the headquarters is needed despite the costs rising before construction even starts.

“I despise taxes,” Miglino said in an interview. “This is a direct reflection of doing business in New York State.”

The town board in 2015 approved $13 million to build the facility, which would replace South Country’s current headquarters in East Patchogue. Officials have said that facility should be replaced because it is 80 years old and has mold, asbestos and a leaky roof.

Officials said they also feared costs would increase even more if the project wasn’t approved.

“There is no doubt a need for this building,” Assemb. Dean Murray (R-East Patchogue) said, adding he believes the proposed site is the best available.

Many people attending the meeting wore green and white “South Country Strong” T-shirts to support the district.

The company “needs to build a modern facility that can house not only our EMS volunteers, but also the equipment needed to save lives,” said supporter Samantha Riso, 45, of Brookhaven Town.

Others had mixed feelings.

“I’m in favor of the project, but not the tax increase,” said Pauline Hazard, 69, of East Patchogue.