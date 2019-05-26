Can't-miss spots on the South Fork

Summer most frequently comes with four things: sun, fun, beaches and crowds. The latter is especially true if your travels take you to the Hamptons, where the populace tends to triple in size in popular destinations like Montauk and Shelter Island.

But you can still go east and visit hamlets on the South fork that provide the summer-in-the-Hamptons experience — with the added bonus of more peace and tranquility.

“The main reason I like living here is in the middle of summer there are many more people here than in the wintertime, but far less than you find in the other hamlets,” said Loring Bolger, of Springs.

Here are some of the scenes and attractions you'll find from Eastport to Amagansett.

Eastport Eastport business district The Eastport Luncheonette in Eastport, which serves breakfast, lunch and coffee, on May 16, 2019.

Eastport business districtNew and vintage furnishings and gifts on display at Beyond the Beaten Path in Eastport, on May 16, 2019.

East Quogue Open spaces A serene park off of Jessup Avenue in East Quogue on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Tiana Beach Tiana Beach off of Dune Road in East Quogue on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Bridgehampton Beebe Windmill The Beebe Windmill in Bridgehampton on May 1, 2019.

Beebe Windmill Julie Greene shows the inner workings of the Beebe Windmill in Bridgehampton on May 1, 2019.

Children's Museum of the East End Bridgehampton High School student Kim Rojas, 16, plays with the school's marimba band, the Tewa Marimba Ensemble, at the Children's Museum of the East End in Bridgehampton on May 4, 2019.

Children's Museum of the East End A miniature golf course at the Children's Museum of the East End in Bridgehampton on May 4, 2019.

Children's Museum of the East End A woman and child leave the Children's Museum of the East End in Bridgehampton on May 4, 2019.

South Fork Natural History Museum Inside the South Fork Natural History Museum in Bridgehampton on May 1, 2019.

Bridge Gardens A Japanese weeping maple tree at Bridge Gardens in Bridgehampton on May 1, 2019.

Bridge Gardens Rick Bogusch at Bridge Gardens in Bridgehampton on May 1, 2019.

Bridgehampton Main Street St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Bridgehampton on May 4, 2019.

Bridgehampton Main Street Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen on Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton on May 1, 2019.

Bridgehampton Main Street Julian Beck Fine Paintings on Main Street in Bridgehampton May 4, 2019.

Bridgehampton Main Street People walk along the tree-lined street near St. Ann's Episcopal Church on Main Street in Bridgehampton on May 4, 2019.

Amagansett Amber Waves Farm Beatrice Baldwin, 2, eats kale at Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett on April 30, 2019.

Amber Waves Farm A flock of chickens at Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett on April 30, 2019.

Amber Waves FarmHead chef Jack Formica checks on the vegetable in the greenhouse at Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett on April 30, 2019.

Amber Waves Farm Food crew Hannah Flood, a member of the food crew at Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett, plants poppies on April 30, 2019.

Amagansett Main Street Montauk resident Kevin Foran checks out what's available on vinyl at Innersleeve Records in Amagansett on April 30, 2019.

Amagansett Main Street Wooden surfboards at Grain Surf Shop in Amagansett on April 30, 2019.

Amagansett Main Street Grain Surf Shop owner Brian Schopfer works on one of his wooden surfboards in his shop in Amagansett on April 30, 2019.

Amagansett Main Street The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett on April 30, 2019.

Amagansett Main Street The Amagansett Public Library on April 30, 2019.

Springs Ashawagh Hall The Ashawagh Hall in Springs on April 24, 2014.

Pollock-Krasner House The studio of artist Jackson Pollock at the Pollock-Krasnser House and Study Center in Springs on April 30, 2019.

Pollock-Krasner HouseScenes inside Jackson Pollock's studio in East Hampton Tuesday April 30, 2019