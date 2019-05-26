Can't-miss spots on the South Fork

TODAY'S PAPER
Summer most frequently comes with four things: sun, fun, beaches and crowds. The latter is especially true if your travels take you to the Hamptons, where the populace tends to triple in size in popular destinations like Montauk and Shelter Island.

But you can still go east and visit hamlets on the South fork that provide the summer-in-the-Hamptons experience — with the added bonus of more peace and tranquility. 

“The main reason I like living here is in the middle of summer there are many more people here than in the wintertime, but far less than you find in the other hamlets,” said Loring Bolger, of Springs.

Here are some of the scenes and attractions you'll find from Eastport to Amagansett.

TRACY M. BROWN

Eastport

The Eastport Luncheonette in Eastport serving breakfast, lunch
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Eastport business district The Eastport Luncheonette in Eastport, which serves breakfast, lunch and coffee, on May 16, 2019.

Beyond the Beaten Path in Eastport on Thursday,
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Eastport business districtNew and vintage furnishings and gifts on display at Beyond the Beaten Path in Eastport, on May 16, 2019. 

East Quogue

A serene park off of Jessup Avenue in
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Open spaces A serene park off of Jessup Avenue in East Quogue on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Tiana Beach, off of Dune Road in East
Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

Tiana Beach Tiana Beach off of Dune Road in East Quogue on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Bridgehampton

The BB Windmill In Bridgehampton Wednesday May 1,
Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Beebe Windmill The Beebe Windmill in Bridgehampton on May 1, 2019.

Julie Greene shooing the inner workings of the
Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Beebe Windmill Julie Greene shows the inner workings of the Beebe Windmill in Bridgehampton on May 1, 2019.

Bridgehampton High School student Kim Rojas, 16, playing
Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Children's Museum of the East End Bridgehampton High School student Kim Rojas, 16, plays with the school's marimba band, the Tewa Marimba Ensemble, at the Children's Museum of the East End in Bridgehampton on May 4, 2019.

A miniature golf course at the Children's Museum
Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Children's Museum of the East End A miniature golf course at the Children's Museum of the East End in Bridgehampton on May 4, 2019.

A woman and child leaving the Children's Museum
Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Children's Museum of the East End A woman and child leave the Children's Museum of the East End in Bridgehampton on May 4, 2019.

Inside the South Fork Natural History Museum In
Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

South Fork Natural History Museum Inside the South Fork Natural History Museum in Bridgehampton on May 1, 2019. 

A Weeping Japanese Maple tree at Bridge Gardens
Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Bridge Gardens A Japanese weeping maple tree at Bridge Gardens in Bridgehampton on May 1, 2019. 

Rick Bogusch at Bridge Gardens In Bridgehampton Wednesday
Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Bridge Gardens Rick Bogusch at Bridge Gardens in Bridgehampton on May 1, 2019.

St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Bridgehampton Saturday May
Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Bridgehampton Main Street St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Bridgehampton on May 4, 2019.

Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen on Main St.In Bridgehampton Wednesday
Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Bridgehampton Main Street Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen on Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton on May 1, 2019.

Julian Beck Fine Painting on Main St in
Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Bridgehampton Main Street Julian Beck Fine Paintings on Main Street in Bridgehampton May 4, 2019.

People walk along the tree lined street near
Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Bridgehampton Main Street People walk along the tree-lined street near St. Ann's Episcopal Church on Main Street in Bridgehampton on May 4, 2019.

Amagansett

Beatrice Baldwin, 2, the daughter of the owner
Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Amber Waves Farm Beatrice Baldwin, 2, eats kale at Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett on April 30, 2019.

A flock of chickens at Amber Waves Farm
Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Amber Waves Farm A flock of chickens at Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett on April 30, 2019.

Head Chef Jack Formicka checking on the vegetable
Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Amber Waves FarmHead chef Jack Formica checks on the vegetable in the greenhouse at Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett on April 30, 2019.

Food crew Hannah Flood planting poppy at Amber
Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Amber Waves Farm Food crew Hannah Flood, a member of the food crew at Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett, plants poppies on April 30, 2019.

Montauk resident Kevin Foran checking out whats available
Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Amagansett Main Street Montauk resident Kevin Foran checks out what's available on vinyl at Innersleeve Records in Amagansett on April 30, 2019.

Wooden surfboards at Grain Surf Shop In Amagansett
Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Amagansett Main Street Wooden surfboards at Grain Surf Shop in Amagansett on April 30, 2019. 

Grain Surf Shop owner Brian Schopfer working on
Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Amagansett Main Street Grain Surf Shop owner Brian Schopfer works on one of his wooden surfboards in his shop in Amagansett on April 30, 2019. 

Stephen Talkhouse In Amagansett Tuesday April 30, 2019
Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Amagansett Main Street The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett on April 30, 2019.

The Amagansett Public Library seen In Amagansett Tuesday
Photo Credit: ms Jr./J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Amagansett Main Street The Amagansett Public Library on April 30, 2019.

Springs

The Ashawagh Hall in East Hampton, Apr. 24,
Photo Credit: Heather Walsh

Ashawagh Hall The Ashawagh Hall in Springs on April 24, 2014.

The studio of artist Jackson Pollock at the
Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Pollock-Krasner House The studio of artist Jackson Pollock at the Pollock-Krasnser House and Study Center in Springs on April 30, 2019.

The arts still figure prominently in Springs, where
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Pollock-Krasner HouseScenes inside Jackson Pollock's studio in East Hampton Tuesday April 30, 2019

The gravestones of artists James Brooks and his
Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

Green River Cemetery The gravestones of artists James Brooks and his wife, Charlotte Park, at the Green River Cemetery in Springs on Feb. 15, 2018.

