A Suffolk police officer driving a department vehicle and two people in a sedan suffered nonlife-threatening injuries Sunday night after a crash near Walt Whitman Shops in South Huntington, authorities said.

The collision occurred at 5:51 p.m. on Walt Whitman Road when the police vehicle, with its lights flashing and siren activated as it followed behind an ambulance, collided with a 2018 Volkswagen Passat that had just pulled out of the mall parking lot, police said.

The officer was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, police said. The driver of the Passat was treated at Huntington Hospital and the passenger was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.