Threat against South Huntington high school bogus, police say

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Southampton Town police said an alleged threat discussed over social media Tuesday that suggested a local teenager had planned to shoot up a high school is a hoax.

Police issued a news release saying a 16-year-old Hampton Bays boy informed them that he was being falsely accused in chats over social media of plotting to attack St. Anthony's High School in South Huntington.

"Southampton Town Detective Division and Suffolk County Detectives have determined the threat to be noncredible," Southampton police said. They added that administrators at the school and in Hampton Bays have been notified, and that an investigation was launched to reveal the origin of the bogus threat. 

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Southampton detectives at (631) 702-2230.

