First head of Southampton code enforcement office resigns

Steven Troyd, the former FBI agent who was hired as the first head of Southampton Town’s public safety and emergency preparedness department, resigned Tuesday.

The Southampton Town Board voted 5-0 at its meeting Tuesday to accept his resignation, which is effective immediately.

Troyd, who was hired in September 2017, oversaw code enforcement, animal control and fire prevention. He previously worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigations for 28 years.

Troyd, 53, of West Babylon said he is leaving to focus on his private consulting business.

“I take great pride in the work I did, especially the relationships I built with the people there,” he said. “I really value them.”

Troyd was brought on to help boost enforcement of the housing code and oversaw efforts such as a weeklong sweep of 42 Hampton Bays residences that resulted in 215 code violations in October 2017. He also was instrumental in the installation of a manned security desk at the entrance to town hall and a new rule requiring an ID to enter the building.

Troyd earned $110,000 in 2018, according to Newsday payroll records. He is expected to receive a payout of $6,663, according to a town board resolution.

Assistant Town Attorney Richard Harris will assume Troyd’s former duties while the town conducts a search for a new department head, said town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman.

“We’ll be conducting a search shortly for a new director of public safety,” Schneiderman said. “I don’t believe there will be any interruption in terms of the functions of code enforcement.”