County Road 39 was temporarily closed to traffic between Shrubland and Tuckahoe roads Thursday morning after a crash that killed a 63-year-old Pennsylvania man, Southampton Town police said.

The deliveryman was outside of his vehicle at 2:30 a.m. when he was struck, said Lt. Susan Ralph. His name has not been released, pending family notification.

Other details of the crash, on the border of Shinnecock Hills and Tuckahoe, were not immediately available.