Southampton offers $20,000 to maintain historic properties

The program has awarded about $69,000 during the past four years to projects on town-designated landmarks.

Southampton Town Hall on Hampton Road in Southampton,

Southampton Town Hall on Hampton Road in Southampton, seen Sept. 11, 2013. Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By RACHELLE BLIDNER rachelle.blidner@newsday.com
Southampton Town officials are encouraging homeowners who have difficulty maintaining their historic properties to apply for a Landmarks Maintenance Program Award by Friday.

About $20,000 will be available for home improvement projects, such as structural stabilization and exterior improvements, that are completed within a year, said Edward Wesnofske, chairman of the town’s Landmarks & Historic Districts Board.

“These precious landmarks are a significant part of Southampton’s rich heritage and identity,” Councilman John Bouvier said in a statement. “Through the Landmarks Maintenance Award Program, we can encourage the protection and preservation of important buildings that are owned by concerned people under financial constraints.”

The program has awarded about $69,000 during the past four years to projects on town-designated landmarks, said Stephanie O. Davis, vice chairwoman of the landmarks board. 
Homeowners have received awards of between about $1,000 and $15,000 under the landmark award program, which was created with money set aside for historic preservation by the developers of the Sebonack Golf Club, officials said. About $165,000 is left in the award program fund. 

Applicants must have basic or enhanced school tax relief status to be eligible. Residents can find out if their properties qualify for landmark status by going to the town’s website, where award applications are also available. 

