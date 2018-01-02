TODAY'S PAPER
Southampton Town and officer agree to $300,000 settlement

The officer sued the department in 2014 over sexual harassment allegations. She also said she was denied overtime pay and promotions.

A sign for Southampton Town Police Headquarters in

A sign for Southampton Town Police Headquarters in Hampton Bays on Aug. 7, 2017. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Rachelle Blidner
A Southampton Town police officer who sued the department over gender discrimination allegations settled with town officials for $300,000, according to a court document released Tuesday.

Det. Sgt. Lisa Costa agreed to the settlement, which was initially shielded by a confidentiality provision, in September after more than three years of litigation.

Town officials released the settlement...

Headshot

Rachelle Blidner covers the Town of Islip and breaking news.

