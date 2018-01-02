Southampton Town and officer agree to $300,000 settlement
The officer sued the department in 2014 over sexual harassment allegations. She also said she was denied overtime pay and promotions.
A Southampton Town police officer who sued the department over gender discrimination allegations settled with town officials for $300,000, according to a court document released Tuesday.
Det. Sgt. Lisa Costa agreed to the settlement, which was initially shielded by a confidentiality provision, in September after more than three years of litigation.
Town officials released the settlement...
