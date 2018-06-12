Mollie Scruggs is a driving force at the U.S. Open.

She tools around Southampton in her black BMW, picking up and dropping off “big wigs” at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Her reward: Extra cash and free tickets to see Tiger Woods, which she then gives away.

And when she isn’t behind the wheel, she’s playing host to a houseful of friends from both New York and New Jersey.

Scruggs, 60, exemplies how the year-round residents are spending this week with the world’s premier pro golfers down the road.

“It’s a small town and that’s what we do — we help out each other,” she said.

Play doesn’t start until Thursday, but Scruggs had already snagged about 30 passes by Monday.

“I’m sharing with everyone,” she said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

She handed two over to Peter Enstine when she pulled into his gas station to fill up.

The two have known each other for years, as Scruggs runs a car service.

“For your sister,” she told him.

Over at Shippy’s Pumpernickels, one of the watering hole’s regulars handed waitress Danielle Mata an extra pass.

“It’s always been like that out here,” said Mata, 35, of Hampton Bays.

Like Scruggs, Justin Gubbins has guests for the tournament — a bunch of his son’s buddies.

“We rented out the house last year, but this year we’re hosting,” said Gubbins, 56, who has a sporting goods store in Southampton Village.

The young men are getting the benefit of good parking thanks to their son’s membership at a local golf club.

“A little maneuvering, you know,” he said.

His wife, Barbara, is thinking about how she will feed the crew. “We’ll probably barbecue,” she said.

And the guests are making the most of it.

Kathleen Alcock, 54, of Garden City, and two friends are staying with a pal who lives on St. Andrews Road, a walk away from the golf course.

Alcock is a volunteer at the tournament’s big merchandise tent — her way of getting to see a whole lot of golfing.

“I think it’s a fabulous event, and we have it in the backyard,” said Alcock, who has a job in finance.

In return for the digs, she and her friends are showing their host a little kindness.

“Take him out to dinner, got him a nice beach chair,” she said. “And I’m going to get him some mementos from the Open.”