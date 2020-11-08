Riverhead woman dies in DWI crash, police say

A Riverhead woman was killed after an accident on County Road 51 early Sunday, according to Southampton police.

Liliana Ner-Reyes, 41, was the passenger of a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder that crashed into a metal pole before 2:28 a.m., authorities said. The driver of the Pathfinder, Juan Carlos Sapon- Torres, 27, of Mastic Beach, was charged with driving while intoxicated, authorities said.

Southampton police officers removed Ner-Reyes from the vehicle and performed CPR until Flanders Ambulance transported her to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Sapon-Torres was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition.

Southampton police are continuing to investigate the crash, officials said, and the New York State Police are assisting with accident reconstruction. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Southampton Town Detective Division at 631-702-2230.