Southampton adding stop signs to 16 areas

Southampton Town Hall on Hampton Road in Southampton,

Southampton Town Hall on Hampton Road in Southampton, seen Sept. 11, 2013. Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

The Southampton Town Board recently approved installing traffic signs at 16 intersections in Westhampton, Flanders, Speonk and Remsenburg as part of a townwide review of traffic controls.

Stop signs will be installed on the side streets of primary roads at 15 intersections mainly in Speonk, Remsenburg and Westhampton, said Thomas Neely, the town’s director of public transportation and traffic safety.

Stop signs will also be installed at Oak Avenue and McKinley and Albany streets in Flanders because “at one of them, one of our police officers was involved in an accident, so they recommended it be reviewed,” Neely told the board at a Dec. 21 meeting.

The board voted 5-0 to install new stop signs at the intersections of North Phillips Avenue with Leslie Court and Windemere Court, Old Country Road with Sophia Court and Columbia Avenue, as well as Summit Boulevard with Highland, Glenwood, Glendale and Fairview streets.

Laila Court, Pleasant Avenue, Honeysuckle Lane and Eaglewood Drive will also receive new stop signs.

At another intersection of Summit Boulevard, two existing stop signs will be moved from the primary road to Park Street.

A yield sign will be placed on Sandpiper Court off Bay Meadow Lane in Westhampton because that intersection has a better line of sight and less traffic, Neely said.

