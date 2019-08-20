A longtime ban on surfing in Southampton Village beaches during the summer months may be overturned following a rally and public outcry over what surfers say is an archaic law.

Village code, in a portion adopted in 1977, currently bans using a surfboard in the water at the beaches between Halsey Neck Lane and Old Town Road and near Fowler Lane between June 15 and Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Offenders could face a fine of up to $1,000.

A Change.org petition calling for the law’s repeal has amassed more than 6,700 online signatures and on Sunday more than 100 supporters took to Agawam Beach for a “surf in” to protest the code, which they said had recently begun being enforced.

“Many of us surfers were told by the police that they would tell us to get out of the ocean and give us tickets if we went in,” reads the petition which was posted Saturday. “This understandably caused disruptions and concern among those of us who love the sport.”

Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren said the issue was raised after a resident called police and asked that authorities descend on village beaches to enforce the code.

“We are obviously going to start the process in changing that law,” said Warren, who also surfs. “There is a long-standing surfing culture, and we have amazing beaches. It’s a great sport for everybody.”

Surfers went to the beach on Sunday in a show of solidarity and were assured by the mayor that the code would not be enforced.

“At first when I heard the news, I didn’t believe it. How can they ban surfing? How can they keep us out of the water?” said Lindsey Levin, 29, of Hamptons Bays, a surfer who attended the event. “Most surfers that I know are the most kind and peaceful people.”

Warren said he hopes members of the surfing community and residents could meet to hammer out an appropriate solution. A village board meeting is set for 6 p.m. tonight, and the matter will likely be raised.