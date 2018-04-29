Southampton Town Police have reached a $120,000 settlement in a federal lawsuit that alleged a female police sergeant endured decades of gender discrimination in the East End’s largest police force, according to an agreement obtained by Newsday.

The suit, filed by Susan Ralph in 2015, described what she said was a pattern of gender discrimination, sexual overtures and retaliation, including being stripped of assignments, her police vehicle and her office.

The department made no admission of wrongdoing as part of the March 23 settlement, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Central Islip and sought by Newsday through a Freedom of Information Law request.

Town Attorney James M. Burke did not return a call seeking comment Sunday. Southampton Police Benevolent Association President Erik Breitwieser declined to comment, saying he had no knowledge of the settlement.

Ralph and her attorney did not return calls for comment.

The agreement also provides for Ralph to receive a police vehicle and credit for 59 sick days and seven vacation days.

According to the lawsuit, female officers were told they couldn’t fire their weapons, were barred from preferred assignments and were not promoted beyond the rank of sergeant.

Ralph, in the lawsuit, also described instances when her superiors sent sexually explicit emails, asked about her personal relationships and made sexual advances toward her.

According to the suit, the discrimination started her first year on the force, though Ralph alleged that she was also retaliated against after giving testimony in 2012 for investigations by Suffolk County Police and the district attorney’s office into misconduct within the department.

In the months following Ralph’s testimony, she was stripped of duties, denied overtime, excluded from departmental meetings and removed from a DWI taskforce, according to the lawsuit.

Ralph’s claims were the second to come from a female officer within the department. Sgt. Lisa Costa also filed a lawsuit against the department in 2014, alleging similar complaints. Costa settled with the department for $300,000, according to court documents released in January.

Ralph joined the department in 1994 as a part-time officer before working for the New York Police Department from 1996-1999.