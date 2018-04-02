TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
36° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Southampton to scan IDs, add guard, check-in desk at Town Hall

“The world is changing” and officials want to safeguard the public, Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said as the town responds to Parkland and the nationwide rise in mass shootings.

Southampton will join Islip, Huntington and Brookhaven, which

Southampton will join Islip, Huntington and Brookhaven, which already require government-issued identification to enter Town Hall. Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Southampton Town officials will increase security at Town Hall this spring, a change spurred by the nationwide rise of fatal mass shootings in public places.

Visitors to the Hampton Road building are not currently logged or monitored, but will soon have to scan a government-issued ID to enter. The town plans to install a check-in desk staffed by a guard and add electronic card readers on the building’s five entry doors by May 1, though the building’s two main entrances will remain unlocked during business hours.

“This will be a good thing,” said Steven Troyd, Southampton code compliance and public safety administrator, during a town board work session on Thursday. “It’s security for the public, security for the people who work here.”

Troyd, a former FBI agent, said he and other members of the town’s security subcommittee have been discussing the measures since shortly after he was hired in August 2017. The new policy will allow the town to track all those who enter town hall and ban unwanted visitors.

“The world is changing,” Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said last week. “Unfortunately, government facilities can be targets.”

Long Island school districts have reported a surge in threats since the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 14 students and three teachers dead. In the weeks since, local districts have re-evaluated their security plans, and two districts — Miller Place and Hauppauge — have hired armed guards.

No reported threats have been made to Southampton Town Hall or toward town officials, Troyd said.

The door modifications are expected to cost $63,000 and will be funded through money in the town budget allotted for capital improvements.

The desk will be staffed Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. It will cost $75,000 per year to staff the desk, money officials said could be covered by an expected $1.2 million fund balance in the budget.

The guard stationed at the entrance will be the first point of contact for those entering the municipal building and will also likely offer directions for visitors. Town officials have discussed placing a representative from the town citizens’ response center at the desk to ease the transition.

“It has to fit with the culture of the community and it has to be done gradually,” Troyd said of the changes. “We don’t want to alienate anyone.”

Southampton is not the first Long Island town to implement such a policy. Government-issued identification is needed to enter Islip, Huntington and Brookhaven town halls.

Vera

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

New York State on Monday suspended Suffolk County Suffolk judge suspended after alleged panties theft
A Town of Brookhaven truck clears snow from Storm drops about 3 to 6 inches of snow on LI
Turnstiles at the Times Square 8th Avenue subway LIer saves a life on NYC subway, MTA says
New Hempstead Village Trustee Jeffery Daniels speaks as New Village of Hempstead trustee sworn in
Long Island's pine barrens include this area near Town places moratorium on pine barrens program
Laura Ahearn discusses program Monday that urges community Course focuses on child sex abuse prevention