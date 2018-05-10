TODAY'S PAPER
Southampton Town may ease film crew rules

Southampton Town Hall is shown in this 2012

Southampton Town Hall is shown in this 2012 file photo. Photo Credit: Ian J. Stark

By VERA CHINESE vera.chinese@newsday.com
Southampton Town officials are considering relaxing a restriction on film and photo shoots in the town.

A proposed town law would exempt permit requirements for shoots with a crew of 25 people or fewer for commercials, movies, documentaries, television programs, magazines or any other presentation for commercial or educational purposes. The code currently exempts shoots with casts and crew of 12 or fewer that film for fewer than three days and do not interfere with public rights of way. 

Those in the industry say the current requirement is too restrictive for small-scale shoots.
“Based upon input of local photography and film businesses, the smallest scale commercial shoots often involve the engagement of up to twenty-five people — even when it is a family photography session,” reads a draft copy of the law.

A public hearing on the matter is set for June 12 at 6 p.m

