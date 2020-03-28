A 54-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon, Southampton Town police said.

Jason M. Malak of New York City had apparently been thrown from his 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle after hitting a tree on Deerfield Road at 2:15 p.m., police said.

Officers tried to help Malak, but he died at the scene, police said.

Southampton Town detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 631-702-2230