TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
48° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Southampton Town police: Man thrown from motorcycle in crash, killed

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

A 54-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon, Southampton Town police said.

Jason M. Malak of New York City had apparently been thrown from his 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle after hitting a tree on Deerfield Road at 2:15 p.m., police said.

Officers tried to help Malak, but he died at the scene, police said.

Southampton Town detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 631-702-2230

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

When Diane Lincifort read Brandy Colbert's short story, LI teens talk about what it means to be 'Black Enough'
A sample of the drug naloxone, which trained Fatal opioid overdoses fall in Suffolk for second year in a row, stats show
Officers salute as a motorcade carrying the body Shea: NYPD detective has died of coronavirus
Medical staff administer COVID-19 testing by appointment at Long Island passes South Korea for confirmed coronavirus cases
On March 24, Christine Liu, who is a LI's Asian Americans facing discrimination amid coronavirus crisis
Security officer Willie Bullard, left, volunteer Michelle Zhao LI Chinese Americans donate medical supplies
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search