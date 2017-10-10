Certified technicians from the Southampton Town Police Department will be available Friday and Saturday to examine child safety seats free of charge.
Technicians will be at the Eastport Fire Department on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., and at the Southampton Village Fire Department on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to a news release, 70 percent of child safety seats are installed incorrectly.
Children’s infant, convertible and booster seats can be checked for proper installation during the event.
The Eastport Fire Department is at 21 Union Ave.; the Southampton Village Fire Department is at 127-133 Windmill Lane.
